Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Shares Gap Down to $61.22

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $58.64, but opened at $61.22. Simon Property Group shares last traded at $55.65, with a volume of 3,846,543 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $218.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.93.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,957.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.98 per share, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 350,072 shares of company stock worth $19,745,593. Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 328,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,433,794,000 after purchasing an additional 193,806 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 414.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (NYSE:SPG)

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

