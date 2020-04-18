Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Shares Gap Down to $61.22

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $58.64, but opened at $61.22. Simon Property Group shares last traded at $55.65, with a volume of 3,846,543 shares.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $218.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.93.
The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31.
In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,957.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.98 per share, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 350,072 shares of company stock worth $19,745,593. Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 328,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,433,794,000 after purchasing an additional 193,806 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 414.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.
Simon Property Group Company Profile (NYSE:SPG)
Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
