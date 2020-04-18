Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Price Target to $6.00

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

GEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Shares of GEL stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. Genesis Energy has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $23.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $604.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.50 million. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts expect that Genesis Energy will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.63%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 611.11%.

In related news, VP Chad Anthony Landry acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. Also, VP Ryan S. Sims acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $41,490.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at $195,030.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 200,157 shares of company stock worth $1,202,057 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 27,072 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 17,624 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Genesis Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 785,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,078,000 after acquiring an additional 47,365 shares during the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.