Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Shares Gap Down to $3.80

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.50, but opened at $3.80. Cleveland-Cliffs shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 7,616,795 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLF shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $958.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 100.50%. The company had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,649 shares in the company, valued at $509,814.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 200,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $898,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,565,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,009,530.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 240,000 shares of company stock worth $1,066,650. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.0% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $73,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $374,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 109,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 17,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 303.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

