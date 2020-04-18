LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Gap Down to $52.70

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $49.50, but opened at $52.70. LyondellBasell Industries shares last traded at $49.31, with a volume of 162,147 shares changing hands.
Several research firms recently commented on LYB. Cfra dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.76.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average of $80.85. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 4,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,072,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,085,384,000 after acquiring an additional 738,892 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,945,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,034,135,000 after acquiring an additional 314,400 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,330,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,114,000 after acquiring an additional 109,265 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,724,000 after acquiring an additional 87,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,704,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,287 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.
