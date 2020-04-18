LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Gap Down to $52.70

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $49.50, but opened at $52.70. LyondellBasell Industries shares last traded at $49.31, with a volume of 162,147 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on LYB. Cfra dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.76.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average of $80.85. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 4,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,072,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,085,384,000 after acquiring an additional 738,892 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,945,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,034,135,000 after acquiring an additional 314,400 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,330,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,114,000 after acquiring an additional 109,265 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,724,000 after acquiring an additional 87,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,704,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,287 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

