Morgan Stanley Raises Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $84.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $77.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.43 and its 200-day moving average is $72.57. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.84%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 7,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $602,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 31,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,487,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,996,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,760,000 after purchasing an additional 31,968 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

