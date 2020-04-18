ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Gap Down to $5.10

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.97, but opened at $5.10. ING Groep shares last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 6,032,147 shares trading hands.

ING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ING Group downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ING Groep and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 26.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ING Groep NV will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 54,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Docusign Inc
Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Docusign Inc
Bristlecone Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc.
Bristlecone Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc.
Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 14,539 BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.
Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 14,539 BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.
Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 10,019 Brandywine Realty Trust
Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 10,019 Brandywine Realty Trust
Sunoco Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group
Sunoco Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group
Simon Property Group Shares Gap Down to $61.22
Simon Property Group Shares Gap Down to $61.22


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report