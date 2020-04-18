ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Gap Down to $5.10

ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.97, but opened at $5.10. ING Groep shares last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 6,032,147 shares trading hands.

ING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ING Group downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ING Groep and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 26.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ING Groep NV will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 54,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

