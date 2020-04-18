Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Gap Down to $18.15

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.75, but opened at $18.15. Nordstrom shares last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 2,287,353 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.72.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average is $34.00.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 64.94% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 61,180.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 59,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 338.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 53,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 41,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Docusign Inc
Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Docusign Inc
Bristlecone Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc.
Bristlecone Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc.
Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 14,539 BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.
Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 14,539 BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.
Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 10,019 Brandywine Realty Trust
Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 10,019 Brandywine Realty Trust
Sunoco Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group
Sunoco Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group
Simon Property Group Shares Gap Down to $61.22
Simon Property Group Shares Gap Down to $61.22


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report