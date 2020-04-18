Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Gap Down to $18.15

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.75, but opened at $18.15. Nordstrom shares last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 2,287,353 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.72.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average is $34.00.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 64.94% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 61,180.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 59,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 338.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 53,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 41,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

