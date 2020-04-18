Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Shares Gap Down to $9.28

Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.71, but opened at $9.28. Brookfield Property Partners shares last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 148,112 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub cut Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,608,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,755,000 after buying an additional 1,706,031 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,233,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,395,000 after buying an additional 440,507 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 2,978.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,449,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,781,000 after buying an additional 2,370,154 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 2,389.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,864,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,123,000 after buying an additional 1,789,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 836,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPY)

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

