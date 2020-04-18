Ira Sochet Buys 2,395 Shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Stock

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) major shareholder Ira Sochet purchased 2,395 shares of Taylor Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $29,482.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ira Sochet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, Ira Sochet acquired 6,590 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.73 per share, with a total value of $77,300.70.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Ira Sochet purchased 3,487 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $42,890.10.

On Thursday, February 13th, Ira Sochet purchased 1,005 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $12,180.60.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Ira Sochet acquired 875 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $10,771.25.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Ira Sochet purchased 3,757 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $46,211.10.

On Monday, March 16th, Ira Sochet sold 5,499 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $46,741.50.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Ira Sochet acquired 1,534 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $13,806.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Ira Sochet purchased 150,000 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,386,000.00.

NASDAQ TAYD opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.98. Taylor Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $13.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 8.15%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taylor Devices stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Taylor Devices at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

