BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Shares Gap Down to $0.49

BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.47, but opened at $0.49. BIOLASE shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 35,450 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BIOLASE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.17.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The medical technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 47.21% and a negative return on equity of 645.85%. The company had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BIOLASE Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOLASE stock. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,675,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019,835 shares during the period. BIOLASE comprises approximately 0.3% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Archon Capital Management LLC owned 8.65% of BIOLASE worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

