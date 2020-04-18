Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average of $77.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.84. Welltower Inc has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Welltower from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.23.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

