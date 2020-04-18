Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 2,504 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,504 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.76.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $105.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.31. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $832,943.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,728.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,523.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,938,395. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.