Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,353,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,060,000 after acquiring an additional 595,282 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 607,282.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 528,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,876,000 after acquiring an additional 528,336 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,341,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,337,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $95.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.27 and a 200-day moving average of $101.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $66.29 and a 52-week high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,405,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

