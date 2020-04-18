Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 154 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,657 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $344.00 to $351.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.08.

Shares of COO opened at $306.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.57. Cooper Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $236.68 and a twelve month high of $365.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

