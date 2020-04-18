Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $65,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,110,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,635,000 after acquiring an additional 208,158 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,053,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares during the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,472,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,513,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 771,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.74. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $56.84.

