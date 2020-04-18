Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 1.48% of Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

BOUT stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $22.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.92.

