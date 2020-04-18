Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $68,000 Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 83.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.73.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $170,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $582,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,686 shares of company stock worth $762,900. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $102.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $127.30. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

