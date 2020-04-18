Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,343 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

COP stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average is $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.50. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.