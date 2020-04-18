Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 6,966.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TM stock opened at $124.61 on Friday. Toyota Motor Corp has a 1 year low of $108.01 and a 1 year high of $145.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.55. The firm has a market cap of $175.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.95. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $69.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.69 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corp will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

