Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6,881.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,251,000 after acquiring an additional 24,658,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $811,074,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Mondelez International by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,479,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,230,000 after buying an additional 2,458,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,164,000 after buying an additional 2,221,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,883,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,015,000 after buying an additional 2,091,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $53.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.79. The firm has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.20.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

