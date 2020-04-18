Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 165.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,332,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,352,000 after buying an additional 3,325,943 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,214,620,000 after buying an additional 2,961,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,139,000 after buying an additional 2,103,077 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,174,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,311,000 after buying an additional 1,333,385 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,091,000 after buying an additional 1,323,754 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $1,548,709. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $90.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. UBS Group reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

