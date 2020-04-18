Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 63.5% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 54.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,617,000. Finally, RDL Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.6936 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.