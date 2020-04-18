Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 63.5% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 54.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,617,000. Finally, RDL Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.15.
