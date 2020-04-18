Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,912,310,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $754,296,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,540,000 after buying an additional 2,347,888 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 702.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,718,000 after buying an additional 2,197,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after buying an additional 909,436 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.26.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $116.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

