Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 568 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 31.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 39,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 556.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 33,787 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,406,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,135,000 after buying an additional 215,947 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FMB opened at $53.91 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.96 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.07 and its 200 day moving average is $55.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

