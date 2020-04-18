6 Meridian Makes New $267,000 Investment in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD)

6 Meridian purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.17% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt in the fourth quarter worth $842,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 85,102 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 50,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSD stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

