6 Meridian Invests $264,000 in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN)

6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,383,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,207,000 after purchasing an additional 60,106 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,542,000 after buying an additional 99,366 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 713.4% during the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,816,000 after buying an additional 1,499,464 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 6,236.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,426,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,870,000 after buying an additional 1,403,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 979,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,642,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $16.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 31.44%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

