6 Meridian Takes $268,000 Position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

6 Meridian acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,340 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

In related news, Director Peter R. Lane sold 31,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $846,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 3,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $86,298.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,392.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,087 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TMHC opened at $11.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.97. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $28.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TMHC shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.