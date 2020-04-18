6 Meridian Takes $268,000 Position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

6 Meridian acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,340 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter R. Lane sold 31,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $846,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 3,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $86,298.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,392.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,087 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TMHC opened at $11.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.97. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $28.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TMHC shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Docusign Inc
Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Docusign Inc
Bristlecone Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc.
Bristlecone Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc.
Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 14,539 BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.
Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 14,539 BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.
Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 10,019 Brandywine Realty Trust
Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 10,019 Brandywine Realty Trust
Sunoco Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group
Sunoco Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group
Simon Property Group Shares Gap Down to $61.22
Simon Property Group Shares Gap Down to $61.22


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report