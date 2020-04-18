25,795 Shares in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Bought by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian bought a new stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 3,887.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

ANGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub cut AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $9.93 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.72. The stock has a market cap of $345.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.81.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

