6 Meridian Purchases Shares of 16,543 KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

6 Meridian bought a new position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,543 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth about $3,475,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,791,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,407,000 after acquiring an additional 184,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,722,000 after acquiring an additional 651,355 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,226 shares in the company, valued at $42,841,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on shares of KB Home to $40.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.72.

KB Home stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. KB Home has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average of $32.37.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.73 million. KB Home had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

