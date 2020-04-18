6 Meridian Raises Stock Holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,139,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,828,000 after acquiring an additional 54,658 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,136,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,732,000 after acquiring an additional 41,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 3,051.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,542,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,362 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,419,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,358,000 after acquiring an additional 699,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,978,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Lasher purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,969.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.64.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.25. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average of $27.64.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 64.82%. The business had revenue of $119.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

