Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Shares Down 3.1%

Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) fell 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.37, 1,463,719 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 5,778,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.
A number of research firms have weighed in on MIK. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim lowered Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Michaels Companies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.32.
The company has a market capitalization of $327.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIK. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,682,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,615 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,424,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,706,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,660,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,041,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after acquiring an additional 676,433 shares during the last quarter.
Michaels Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIK)
The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.
