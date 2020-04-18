Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Shares Down 3.1%

Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) fell 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.37, 1,463,719 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 5,778,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MIK. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim lowered Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Michaels Companies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.32.

The company has a market capitalization of $327.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Michaels Companies Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIK. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,682,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,615 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,424,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,706,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,660,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,041,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after acquiring an additional 676,433 shares during the last quarter.

Michaels Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIK)

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

