W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the March 15th total of 2,767,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 164,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 759.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 44,462 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.1% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 672,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 518.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRB opened at $56.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.69 and its 200-day moving average is $67.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.43.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

