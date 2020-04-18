Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC decreased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,519,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,935,000 after purchasing an additional 171,458 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 662,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after buying an additional 57,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

SBS stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

About Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.