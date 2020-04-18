Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,743 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,132 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.10% of BOK Financial worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,219,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,547,000 after acquiring an additional 55,129 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 531.4% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 24,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,454 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in BOK Financial by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 41.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on BOK Financial from $84.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on BOK Financial from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $999,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,487,039.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

BOKF stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average of $74.13. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.57 and a fifty-two week high of $88.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $448.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.77 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

