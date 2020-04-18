Nwam LLC Makes New Investment in Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 52,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OCSI. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income during the fourth quarter worth $4,646,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 643,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 146,748 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 636,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 31,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 268,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 25,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

OCSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, COO Mathew Pendo bought 4,000 shares of Oaktree Strategic Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $30,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,250 shares in the company, valued at $131,272.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $80,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,080,543 shares in the company, valued at $42,422,534.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 29,845 shares of company stock worth $219,105 and sold 17,694 shares worth $147,819. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OCSI opened at $6.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.82. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.19 million. Oaktree Strategic Income had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 52.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.11%.

Oaktree Strategic Income Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

