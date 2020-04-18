Patten & Patten Inc. TN Invests $35,000 in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $5,967,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $2,752,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,123,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,786 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 526,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 222,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 114,862 shares during the last quarter.

NCZ opened at $3.58 on Friday. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $5.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.74%.

About Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

