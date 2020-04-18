Country Club Trust Company n.a. Lowers Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,300,000 after purchasing an additional 138,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,295,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,867,000 after purchasing an additional 196,331 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,425,000 after purchasing an additional 81,237 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 805,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 507,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,628,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $80.20 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $107.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.9467 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

