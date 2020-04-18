12,461 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

ALK opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.54. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.