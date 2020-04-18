Nwam LLC Purchases 630 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,661,000 after buying an additional 20,501 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total value of $406,390.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $1,696,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,672,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,701 shares of company stock valued at $11,148,182 in the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $162.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of -903.84, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.35 and a 200 day moving average of $181.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

A number of analysts have commented on STZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.91.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

