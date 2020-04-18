Nwam LLC Has $294,000 Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $1,139,481,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,914,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,446,000 after buying an additional 3,821,775 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1,279.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,486,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,745,000 after buying an additional 1,378,879 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $66,605,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 18,003,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,568,000 after buying an additional 791,273 shares during the period. 42.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Cfra lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

RY stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $88.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.816 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

