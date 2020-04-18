Ballast Advisors LLC Takes Position in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA)

Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 768,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 198,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 19,396 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 533,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 119,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCA opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14. Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $14.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%.

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

