Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 305,906 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lessened its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 82.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 305,906 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Main Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2,665.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of AMLP opened at $3.92 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $10.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.34.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.