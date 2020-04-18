Ballast Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTL. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centurylink in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Centurylink by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Centurylink news, Director William Bruce Hanks acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,091. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTL. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Centurylink from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centurylink has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

Shares of CTL stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99. Centurylink Inc has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $15.30.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

