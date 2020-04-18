Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its holdings in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in American International Group were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIG. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in American International Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIG opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.40. American International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $45.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Standpoint Research raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

