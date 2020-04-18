Arden Trust Co Has $459,000 Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 74.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David P. Steiner purchased 5,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $112.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.14. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.09). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

VMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.22.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

