ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,663 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.48% of ImmunoGen worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in ImmunoGen by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Craig Barrows sold 16,492 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $82,295.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 145,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,922.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 55,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $275,557.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,542.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,952 shares of company stock valued at $460,322. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $3.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.42. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $7.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $44.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IMGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.23.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

