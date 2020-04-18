Bank of America Corp DE Buys 22,791 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,791 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Iridium Communications worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

IRDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $2,822,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.70. Iridium Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $32.08.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.60). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 28.91%. The company had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.