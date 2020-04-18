Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 7,995 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Middlesex Water worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,140,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at $8,765,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,104,000 after buying an additional 67,167 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth $2,529,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at $1,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.13. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.45.
In other news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $26,190.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $462,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,213 shares of company stock worth $271,532. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on MSEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.
Middlesex Water Company Profile
Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.
Read More: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.