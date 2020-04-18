Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 7,995 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Middlesex Water worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,140,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at $8,765,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,104,000 after buying an additional 67,167 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth $2,529,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at $1,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.13. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $32.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $26,190.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $462,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,213 shares of company stock worth $271,532. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.