Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

Get Siemens alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SIEGY. ValuEngine raised Siemens from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Siemens in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Nord/LB upgraded Siemens from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Siemens in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average is $56.70. Siemens has a 1 year low of $31.62 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siemens had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Siemens will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Siemens (SIEGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.