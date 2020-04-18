JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Telefonica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF)

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Telefonica Deutschland from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of TELDF opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78. Telefonica Deutschland has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $3.33.

About Telefonica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

